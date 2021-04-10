Main Menu

History at Aintree

Blackmore first female to ride Grand National winner

| April 10, 2021

Celebration: Rachael Blackmore crosses the winning line

History was made at Aintree as Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National.

Blackmore, riding the 11/1 shot Minella Times, came into the race after already making history by becoming the first female to ride the most winners at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

It was also a historic triumph for trainer Henry De Bromhead, winning his first Grand National after becoming the first trainer to saddle the big three races at Cheltenham – the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Queen Mother Champion Chase.

He also trained the second placed horse in the National when 100-1 runner Balko Des Flos held off the strongly-fancied Any Second Now.

Willie Mullins’ Burrows Saint finished fourth to complete a 50/1 clean sweep of Irish horses.

Rachael Blackmore, Minella Times, stable girl Laura Hoy and Henry De Bromhead

Blackmore said: “I cannot believe it. He was a sensational spin. I’m so lucky to be riding. It is unbelievable,’ Blackmore told ITV Racing.

“He was just incredible and jumped beautifully. I tried to wait as long as I could.

“When I jumped the last and asked him for a bit, he was there.”

