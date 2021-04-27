Main Menu

Bells chaired by third generation family member

April 27, 2021

Bells Food Group, the Scottish pie and pastry manufacturer, has appointed David M Bell as chairman.

Mr Bell (pictured) is a third-generation member of the family and has worked in the business for more than 40 years. He takes up the appointment following the passing of John Bell.

Mr Bell said: “As Bells Food Group celebrates its 90th anniversary it is a great honour to be appointed chairman of such an iconic Scottish company and brand.

“We have a great team at Bells and I look forward to being part of our journey for many years to come.”

Based in Shotts, Lanarkshire, Bells was established in 1931 and employs more than 200 staff across three sites.

