Main Menu

Law

Barclay-Smith joins Anderson Strathern

| April 29, 2021

Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern has hired rural partner Linsey Barclay-Smith from Morton Fraser to work with the firm’s 20-strong rural practice.  

An accredited Agricultural Law specialist by the Law Society of Scotland, Ms Barclay-Smith is ranked in the Legal 500 and Chambers, is a board member of the South East Committee of Scottish Land & Estates.

She previously worked with Turcan Connell and Thorntons. 

Anne Chapman, partner and department manager for rural land and business, said: “The laws and regulations governing the rural sector are evolving rapidly, including around continuing land reform, and it’s great to have Linsey on board to strengthen our offering.” 

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Lena Wilson

Wilson joins AGS Airports group as chairman

Lena Wilson: joins at important time Former Scottish Enterprise chief executive Lena Wilson has beenRead More

Alison McLaughlin

McLaughlin joins Exception as sales director

Alison McLaughlin: ‘enhancing business development’ Exception has bolstered its sales operation with the appointment ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.