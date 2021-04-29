Barclay-Smith joins Anderson Strathern

Law

Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern has hired rural partner Linsey Barclay-Smith from Morton Fraser to work with the firm’s 20-strong rural practice.

An accredited Agricultural Law specialist by the Law Society of Scotland, Ms Barclay-Smith is ranked in the Legal 500 and Chambers, is a board member of the South East Committee of Scottish Land & Estates.

She previously worked with Turcan Connell and Thorntons.

Anne Chapman, partner and department manager for rural land and business, said: “The laws and regulations governing the rural sector are evolving rapidly, including around continuing land reform, and it’s great to have Linsey on board to strengthen our offering.”