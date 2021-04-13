Bank economist Haldane quits to join RSA

City departure

Andy Haldane: joining another great British institution

The Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane is leaving to become chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA).

Mr Haldane, one of Britain’s best known economists, will succeed Matthew Taylor, ending a 30-year stint at the bank, including seven in his current position.

“I have loved my 30 years at the Bank of England, a great British institution, working with so many fantastic colleagues on so many crucial public policy issues,” Mr Haldane said.

“I am now excited to be joining another great British institution, the RSA. My conversations with the RSA’s trustees and staff have confirmed a shared sense that this is an historic moment for our societies, with new challenges from technology to longevity, from inequality to the environment.”

Haldane served as a member on the bank’s financial Policy Committee (FPC) and Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and has consistently been a voice of optimism during the pandemic.

He recently forecast a quick rebound for the economy as consumers responded to months of lockdown like a “coiled spring”.