Quiz revenue slumps; Nucleus AUA rise; JD Sports

4.30pm: Equity markets quiet

Equity traders remained cautious ahead of major US banks reporting on their first-quarter earnings later this week.

The FTSE 100 index rose just 1.37 points to close at 6,890.49.

JD Sports rose 3% after the sports fashion wear retailer said it delivered a resilient annual performance.

Babcock International (see below) jumped 32%, making it the best mid-cap performer. The defence contractor will not pay a dividend for financial 2021 or 2022, though it also ruled out coming cap in hand to the market for more cash after announcing 1,000 job cuts and a £1.7bn impairment charge.

12.30pm: Covid update

Travel restrictions around Scotland will be lifted from Friday (16th) allowing for larger groups of people to meet outdoors.

10am: Sturgeon to give Covid update

8.30am: GDP rise, FTSE 100 barely moves

New data showed the UK economy grew by 0.4% in February, slightly undershooting the 0.5%-0.6% predicted.

There was better news on exports to the EU which dropped off a cliff in January but have rebounded, though they are still £2bn down on pre-Brexit levels.

Babcock announced a £1.7bn write-down, but the shares jumped 34%.

The FTSE 100 was 12.8 points lower at 6,876.31.

7am: Quiz revenues plunge

Fashion retailer Quiz Clothing saw a 66% decline in revenue for the FY 2021 to £39.7 million against £118m generated in the year ended 31 March 2020.

Revenues from Debenhams UK concessions in FY 2021 amounted to £3.4m (FY 2020: £16.5m). Subsequent to 31 March 2021, the group ceased to sell product through the Debenhams website. Revenues from this channel in FY 2021 amounted to £5.5m (FY 2020: £7.7m).

Given the previous decline in revenues, the group does not anticipate that the termination of sales through Debenhams will materially impact upon its profitability or cash flows.

The group said it continues to focus on identifying and delivering new opportunities to grow revenues through its own website and store network, as well as by working with new partners appropriate for the Quiz brand.

7am: JD Sports

JD Sports Fashion said pre-tax profits fell to £324m from £348m on revenues of £6.17bn, up from £6.11bn a year earlier. The total dividend has been lifted to 1.44p a share from 0.28p. It forecast 2021/22 profits in the range between £475m – £500m.

7am: Just Eat Takeaway

The food delivery group’s quarterly order growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter with the company processing 200 million orders in the first three months of 2021, representing a 79% increase over the same period in 2020.

7am: Babcock remodels

Engineering group Babcock is axeing 1,000 jobs and will book a £1.7 billion impairment after a review of its contract profitability and balance sheet. This will see a £30m hit to underlying operating profit.

7am: Nucleus AUA update

Edinburgh wrap platform Nucleus said it continues to grow assets under administration (AUA), which rose to £18bn as of 31 March 2021, up 28.4% year-on-year and 3.1% on the previous quarter.

By comparison, the FTSE All-Share Index increased 23.3% year-on-year and by 4.3% on the last quarter.

The latest figures were released as james Hay is due to publish the documents relating to the £145 million takeover offer for the company.

David Ferguson, Nucleus’ founder and CEO, commented: “The first quarter has been incredibly strong for new business activity, reflecting the continued achievements of our people and validating our decision to maintain our investment programme through 2020.

“Q1 net inflows were substantially up on Q4 (and on the prior year) and, at over £300m for the first time in a single month, March was by far our best-ever month for inflows, a trend we’d hope to see continue as lockdown eases.”

“User satisfaction continues to improve following the successful acquisition and integration of our new colleagues from OpenWealth. We are pleased with our Q1 performance.

“Profit for the year to date is ahead of the board’s expectations as a result of higher AUA and lower costs and we believe the business is well-positioned to accelerate inflow momentum and to expand our operating margin through the rest of this year and beyond.”

Overnight markets

China’s exports surged 30.6% in March compared to the previous year as the economy continued to reopen and global demand revived.

Overseas sales rose to $241 billion (£175.5bn), decelerating from the dramatic 60.6% surge in the first two months of 2021.

Imports rose 38% over the previous year to $227.3bn (£165.5bn) in a sign of reviving Chinese economic activity.

Investors showed little enthusiasm for the reopening of a chunk of the economy in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The FTSE 100 index lost 26.63 points, or 0.4%, to close at 6,889.12, while even the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 ended the session 97.71 points, or 0.4%, lower.