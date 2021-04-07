Hydrogen hires Logue as MD in top team shake-up

Social media

New line-up: Mike Scott, Nicky Logue and Daniel Rae

Hydrogen, Scotland’s largest specialist social media agency, has appointed Nicky Logue as managing director as part of a number of managerial changes.

Previously strategy director, Ms Logue led the paid, insights and marketing departments at the company, developing customer-centric market strategies for clients across its portfolio.

Company founders Mike Scott and Daniel Rae move to group roles, with Mr Scott becoming CEO and Mr Rae chief innovation officer.

Mr Scott said: “The ambition for Hydrogen has always been to continue to expand our offering into new areas and that’s something we aim to push forward with at pace in 2021.

“While remaining true to our core social media specialism, we’ve noticed a number of areas that remain unserved by the current Hydrogen approach and that’s something we are keen to address in the coming months, hence the need for structural changes within the business.

“uring lockdown, rather than remaining static, we have moved forward with our plans to progress Nicky to the MD role.”

Ms Logue said: “We’ve got exciting plans in the making to be rolled out throughout 2021 and I’m really looking forward to seeing what Hydrogen can become.”

Current projections for the business point to an 80% increase on turnover after hitting £1m in its third year of operations.