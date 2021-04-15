Anderson Strathern hires European dealmaker

Law

Max Scharbert and Bruce Farquhar

Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern has hired European dealmaker Max Scharbert as a director in its corporate practice.

Mr Scharbert is a former corporate partner at Rooney Nimmo and is the longstanding chairman of the German-British Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Scotland. He is qualified in German, English and Scots law – the only such triple-qualified corporate lawyer in Scotland.

Working out of Frankfurt, London and Edinburgh, he has advised clients, from multinationals to startups on a wide range of corporate transactions with a focus on private equity, and mergers and acquisitions.

Bruce Farquhar, Anderson Strathern chairman and corporate partner, said: “Max has been practising law in the UK and Europe for over 20 years, and his depth of experience and range of contacts across the investor community mean he is an excellent addition for the firm as we look to build out our investment and dealmaking team.

“While Anderson Strathern is a Scottish independent legal firm, we have spent recent years establishing stronger international links and Max will further enhance our credentials here.”