Alexander Dennis to build Berlin buses for first time

German order

Enviro500 bus in Berlin

Berlin’s distinctive yellow buses are to be built by Alexander Dennis in Britain for the first time.

The Falkirk-based company has confirmed that Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe has exercised options for 198 Enviro500 double deck buses, to be delivered to the German capital by the end of 2022.

ADL will build these buses in its factories in the United Kingdom, with final assembly at its plant in Scarborough, Yorkshire.

ADL delivered the first two Enviro500 double deckers to BVG in October 2020 as part of a multi-year framework contract signed in 2018.

Following the successful completion of a testing programme with this initial pair of vehicles, BVG’s supervisory board approved the conversion of options for another 198 buses into firm orders. Options for a further 230 Enviro500 double deckers remain in the contract.

Once delivered, they will be supported locally by an experienced team operating out of ADL’s recently opened Berlin office, service workshop and parts warehouse.

ADL will increase its investment in Berlin to underpin the fleet roll-out and support its European expansion, and recruitment is underway for additional team members.

Paul Davies, ADL president & managing director, said: “This fantastic news is testament to the incredible efforts of the hugely talented team that we have here at ADL, who have yet again demonstrated that they can innovate and execute on highly complex product development projects.

“The successful results of BVG’s testing programme and the award of this milestone contract are yet another ringing endorsement of our global double deck expertise and customer focus.

“We are delighted to confirm that we will build these buses in Britain to help underpin our skilled jobs and apprenticeships.”