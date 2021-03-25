Young Scot’s Macdonald takes helm at IoD

New Scotland director

Louise Macdonald: first female

The Institute of Directors Scotland has appointed the chief executive of Young Scot Louise Macdonald as national director, replacing Malcolm Cannon who left at the turn of the year.

Ms Macdonald, 53, is the first female to hold the position and her appointment will be seen as an attempt to appeal to a more diversified membership.

She has worked at Young Scot for the last 20 years, leading the organisation as CEO for the last 12.

Her various board positions include the Scottish Parliament Scotland’s Futures Forum, the First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls and the Royal Society of Edinburgh’s Post Covid-19 Futures Commission. She was awarded the OBE in 2015 for her services to young people.

Jon Geldart, director general of the Institute of Directors said: “Louise has an exemplary reputation amongst the business community in Scotland. Her leading the organisation in Scotland highlights an exciting moment for us in our ongoing evolution. I look forward to her joining us later this year.”

Aidan O’Carroll, chairman of IoD Scotland added: “Louise’s experience in leading a high-profile organisation over the last 12 years, in addition to her non-executive board roles, impressed us considerably and we believe that she has the right skills, connections and experiences to ensure that our members’ voices will be heard loud and clear.

“The IoD has been working tirelessly to represent those views with both Scottish and UK Governments, and Louise will be a force for meaningful and continuous engagement.

“As we move out of the pandemic, building a fully inclusive, dynamic and collaborative leadership talent in Scotland will be vital. We want all leaders at whatever stage in their careers to consider the benefits of joining us and Louise will bring fantastic experience in connecting across the whole spectrum of talent in Scotland and beyond.”

Musselburgh-born Ms Macdonald said: “The IoD is an organisation I have huge respect for, especially in its cross-sector collaborative approach developed in Scotland over recent years.

“As a member I have been able to experience the different facets of the organisation and am excited by its potential for growth and impact.

“Business leaders in Scotland are now about to enter a new chapter as they seek to ensure their businesses come out of the pandemic securely and sustainably.

“I am passionate about ensuring their voices are heard and that they take full advantage of the practical and meaningful support the IoD can provide to them as individuals.

“The IoD itself has done a considerable amount of work and learning to adapt to the new working world and I look forward to supporting that journey as I join the organisation later this year.”

Mr Cannon’s departure after just 15 months was revealed by Daily Business in early December. In January he joined the property agency Simpson & Marwick.

