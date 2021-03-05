Woods to lead Beattie Communications MBO

PR buyout

Bid leader: Laurna Woods

Laurna Woods, the CEO of Beattie Communications, is to lead a management buyout of the agency.

The MBO follows widespread criticism of a social media post on LinkedIn by the founder and now former chairman, Gordon Beattie who will not have any involvement in the new business. The consultancy will be rebranded.

The name change is under wraps for the time being, but the buyout will see Woods and her leadership team take over London-headquartered Beattie Communications which includes offices in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Belfast.

Woods refused to disclose the price she and her team of Elspeth Brown, Joanne Spence, Rachel Gladwin and Chris Gilmour will pay for the agency.

She said: “There have been discussions about an MBO for some time and today marks the start of a new chapter for our people and our clients.

Gordon Beattie: quit

“I will be dedicating all my efforts into building a dynamic new agency that is leading in every respect, from the services we provide to the culture we live by.

“We are fully committed to becoming game changers in the creative industry and an employer that continues to be equal to all. This will be felt through every touch point in our business – from the work we produce to the talent we recruit.

“This buyout will secure the success of a thriving client-focused business. Our new journey starts here.”

Mr Beattie, who was criticised for a post on social network LinkedIn, said: “I wish the management team every success with the business while I focus on my wider interests.”

