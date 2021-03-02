Webster takes on property role at Watermans Legal

Finance and law

Watermans Legal has appointed Tzana Webster head of property sales. The move comes follows growth in the Edinburgh legal market which has seen the business double its turnover in the last three years.

Ms Webster (pictured) joins the team with 15 years of experience in the city’s property market having relocated to Scotland from Texas.

Scott Whyte, managing director, said: “Appointing such a high calibre and experienced person in this role is a real coup for us.”

Ms Webster said: “I’ve built up a huge amount of property experience during my time in Edinburgh and have a real passion for sharing my knowledge.

“The last year has required the entire property sector to innovate their services and remain agile in order to flourish.”