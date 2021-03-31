Wallace Whittle in MBO from German owner

Engineering deal

Allan McGill has overseen projects on developments such as Edinburgh St James

Engineering consultancy Wallace Whittle has been acquired in a management buy-out from its German owner, safeguarding 90 jobs at its offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Belfast Warrington, London and Dubai.

The company, whose client list includes high-profile projects such as the St James Quarter in Edinburgh and Buchanan Wharf in Glasgow, has been part of Munich-based TUV SUD Group since 2011.

Ongoing projects include Edinburgh St James and Cadworks, Glasgow. Current turnover is circa £10m.

Allan McGill, MD at Wallace Whittle, led the buyout and said: “A change in strategic direction at TUV SUD since 2019 created an opportunity for the senior team at Wallace Whittle to concentrate on what we do best – construction design and consultancy.

“A deal has been concluded which safeguards all existing jobs, plus our six offices across the UK and one in Dubai.

“All the senior management will remain and we envisage no material change to the delivery and operation of the business. We are grateful to TUV SUD and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them in years to come.”

Mr McGill, has been with the company since joining as a trainee engineer in 1995.

He added: “An independent Wallace Whittle is well placed to approach the post pandemic world of real estate design with confidence and enthusiasm, targeting the most prestigious developments, working with the best clients and people.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.