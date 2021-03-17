US satellite firm Mangata opts for Scots European base

Space technology

The centre will be ‘positive for space sector’

An American company specialising in satellite enabled telecommunication services aims to establish Scotland as the centre of its European operations.

Arizona-based Mangata Networks will establish an R&D centre in Edinburgh to develop its satellite-based communication technologies after the firm received a £3.6m award from Scottish Enterprise.

An initial 38 jobs will be created by Mangata as part of a £10.5m investment by the company.

Longer-term, Mangata plans significant further investment, growth and employment opportunities.

Mangata’s proposed solution has application potential across several sectors including maritime, aerospace (aeromobility), energy and internet of things (IoT).

The firm’s technology will also enhance Scotland’s proposition in the 5G communication sectors, leading to potential collaborative working and supply chain opportunities for domestic-based companies.

CEO of Mangata, Brian Holz, a global leader in the space industry with more than 35 years of experience in progressive space system engineering, said: “This is just the beginning of a long partnership and we relish the prospect of the wonderful things we will achieve together.”

Trade and Innovation Minister Ivan McKee said: “Today’s positive announcement by Mangata Networks underlines Scotland’s strength in the space sector.”