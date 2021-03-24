Main Menu

Meddings to leave

TSB chairman steps down after sale called off

| March 24, 2021
TSB Edinburgh

TSB head office in George Street, Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

TSB chairman Richard Meddings is to step down after its Spanish parent Sabadell decided to postpone selling the British subsidiary.

Mr Meddings, who became chairman in February 2018, will continue to lead the board while the search for a successor takes place.

TSB said Mr Meddings had made it clear he did not want to stay on a chairman for a full second term, but remained in post in light of last year’s merger talks involving Sabadell and a strategic review that may have led to the sale of Edinburgh-based TSB.

However, following Sabadell’s announcement last weekend that no sale process will be initiated in the near future, he has decided to step down.

The task for new Sabadell chief executive Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno will be hitting a modest profit this year which would make TSB more attractive to a suitor such as Virgin Money UK, potentially creating a larger Scotland-based bank.

Analysts reckon TSB might be worth £900 million, compared with £1.7 billion that Sabadell paid in 2015 soon after the bank had been demerged from Lloyds Banking Group.

, , News, Finance & Law, Scotland, UK, World No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Jim McColl

McColl’s Alba Bank ‘to launch in second half of year’

Jim McColl: ‘We have a planned pod network’ Entrepreneur Jim McColl says his Alba BankRead More

Will Shu

Aberdeen Standard and Aviva shun Deliveroo IPO

Will Shu, founder of Deliveroo Two of Britain’s biggest institutional investors say they will notRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.