Trustpilot takes space in former Scot Equitable offices

New tenant

New home: 28 St Andrew Square

Consumer review platform Trustpilot is the latest high profile occupant in one of central Edinburgh’s historic office buildings.

The company is taking 9,283 sq ft of space on the third floor of the Grade A listed 28 St Andrew Square which is being sub-let by Virgin Money.

The building has previously been the head office for Scottish Equitable and Scottish & Newcastle Breweries.

Trustpilot has offices in New York, London, Copenhagen, Vilnius and Melbourne and now hosts more than 120 million reviews of 530,000 business domains globally. There is said to be more than one review posted every second.

Carolyn Jameson, chief trust officer at Trustpilot said: “Having only launched our new R&D and Innovation Hub in June of 2020, we’re rapidly expanding our presence as we continue to bring in the very best technology talent that Edinburgh and Scotland has to offer, especially in the areas of data science and analytics.”

Stewart McMillan of letting agents Cushman & Wakefield, acting on behalf of Virgin Money, said: “This letting further highlights the appeal of St Andrew Square as a highly attractive location for business.”

Duncan Clark from Virgin Money welcomed the new arrival. He said: “It is great that Trustpilot is showing its confidence in Edinburgh as a world-beating business location.”

The building was designed by architect JM Dick Peddie in 1897 and has a grand reception hall with original features such as marble columns and wood panelling.