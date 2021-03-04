Swarco to run £1.2m EV charging network

Operator named

European traffic technology group Swarco has been named the preferred bidder to operate the ChargePlace electric vehicle charging network in Scotland.

The contract to run Scotland’s public network is estimated to be worth up to £1.2 million and will be expected to run for a minimum of two years with the option to extend.

From July Swarco, headquartered near Innsbruck, Austria, will take over from Charge Your Car as the back office operator which enables people to access over 1,600 publicly available charge points across Scotland.

It is expected that a number of options for users such as pay-as-you-go, will be available.

Transport Scotland said the new contract will bring jobs to the Michelin Innovation Parc in Dundee.

Tansport Secretary Michael Matheson said Swarco is already a partner in Scotland’s journey to net zero by providing much of the quality EV charging infrastructure that drivers use across the country.

“The development of EV infrastructure in our communities brings economic benefits right across Scotland – and it’s good to see that this contract with Swarco will bring new jobs to Dundee at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc – Scotland’s hub for net-zero innovation.

“I’m proud of what ChargePlace Scotland has grown to become. We have invested almost £32 million since 2011 to establish a comprehensive publicly available electric vehicle charging network across Scotland.

“It’s expanded immensely from 55 charge points in 2013 to now over 1,600 through Scottish Government investment – with the data showing that outside of London, Scotland is way ahead of the rest of the UK in the provision of public charge points.

“We remain focused on accelerating the provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and ensuring that Scotland is at the forefront of markets for zero emission mobility – both through public and increasingly private routes.

“But key to the uptake of electric vehicles is reliable charging infrastructure that people can count on. I’m confident that Swarco will meet our vision for the ChargePlace Scotland network over the coming years.”

Justin Meyer, managing director for Swarco eVolt, said: “We share a passion and drive with the Scottish Government, the local authorities and the private sector who are responsible for building the network, and are proud to have been actively involved with its development from the very beginning.

“Our charging technology has become the watchword for reliability and performance in a world that demands certainty, and our approach to smart charging through our e.Connect software solution will be at the heart of the ambition to build a truly world-class network.

“Swarco’s key focus will be on service delivery and maximum uptime. EV drivers will need to have total confidence in the network to keep them on the road, and it is with this in mind that we will be developing the gold standard in service for the driver community.

“The Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, set up as a location for companies that are leading the way in sustainable mobility and decarbonisation, is the perfect location for our new offices, and we look forward to providing more employment opportunities for local communities.”