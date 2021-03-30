Sunday parking charges imposed as shops reopen

Call for delay

Soon to include Sundays

Edinburgh City Council will welcome the re-opening of struggling businesses by introducing Sunday parking charges to deter motorists from the city centre.

The changes will come into force this weekend – 24 hours before some shops and other firms come out of lockdown and hope to see customers return.

The new controls – from 12.30pm to 6.30pm every Sunday – are being introduced as part of the Parking Action Plan, which was approved in 2016.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, accused the council of being too hasty to impose charges.

“Shopkeepers view restrictive and costly parking as a real bugbear for shoppers and something which deters footfall,” he said.

“If we are to encourage shopper visits and get Edinburgh’s economy moving again once stores emerge from lockdown, then parking needs to be easy and affordable.

David Lonsdale: ‘Sunday parking charges should wait’ (pic: Terry Murden)

“The extra charges for Sunday parking ought to be considered only after stores re-open and are given a bit of time to recover.”

The council said its plan “is key to realising our ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030 and supports the City Mobility Plan, a ten-year strategy to rethink the way people and goods move in and around the city, reducing the dominance of traffic and creating streets and spaces for people.

“Sunday parking charges recognise the fact that, under normal circumstances, Edinburgh is now a seven-day city, with many shops, restaurants and visitor attractions open throughout the week.”

It said the changes bring Edinburgh into line with many other UK cities which already charge for Sunday parking, including Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

Councillor Karen Doran, Transport and Environment Vice Convener, added: “These updated controls are about improving conditions in the city centre, creating a safer environment and tackling inconsiderate parking, as well as providing greater flexibility for residents to park nearer their homes.

“There is no doubt Edinburgh is a seven-day city, and we simply must address this as restrictions begin to be lifted and people return to the centre for shopping and socialising.

“We want to support businesses to recover from the COVID pandemic and greater parking controls on a Sunday will encourage customer turnover, allow more access for servicing and create a more pleasant atmosphere for everyone.”