STV restores divi, repays furlough; Greggs first loss; Wood loss

7am: STV dividend and furlough

STV has reinstated its cash dividend and is repaying the furlough grant received from the government.

The Glasgow-based broadcaster is proposing a 6p payout to shareholders (2020 full year: 9p) as a measure of the board’s confidence in STV’s growth.

The furlough grant of £1.6 million is to be repaid in full, reflecting STV’s improving financial performance.

Adjusted profit before tax came in at £16.6m (2019: £21m).

Total revenues for the group were £107m (2019: £124m), driven by lower linear advertising revenues and fewer programme deliveries. Total advertising revenue was £91m for the year, down 10% on 2019, a marked improvement on the H1 position when the market declined by 20%.

A Resilient Q1 has seen total advertising revenue down only 3% despite lockdown.

Wood Group

Energy group Wood swung to a £228 million loss for the year to 31 December against a £73m profit in 2019.

Revenue fell 23.5% to $7.6bn and on a like for like basis by 20.2% to $7.5bn.

It said the order book was 17% down on 2019 reflecting “macro conditions and discerning bidder approach”.

The company said actions were taken to reduce cost, protect the balance sheet and generate strong cashflow which enabled margin protection and net debt reduction.

Greggs

Fast food retailer Greggs has reported its first annual loss since listing in 1984 as the pandemic drove away office and shop workers.

In the year to 2 January it reported a pretax loss of £13.7m, against a record profit of £108.3m in 2019.

Total sales fell 31% to £811m.

Greggs said its top line made a “progressive recovery” during the second half of 2020 and also hailed a “better-than-expected” start to its new financial year as it seeks to rebound from the Covid-19 crisis.

Markets

The FTSE 100 was predicted to rise following a strong finish for Wall Street overnight.

London’s blue chip index was forecast to open around 31 points higher, after a late drop into the red the previous day, when it closed down 12 points at 6,749.7.

US stocks had an up and down day before closing on a bullish note, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 up 0.5% and 0.7% to new record highs.