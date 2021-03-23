Sturgeon sees off Tories’ No Confidence vote

Holyrood vote

Nicola Sturgeon defending herself during the debate:

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has survived a vote of no confidence at the Scottish Parliament over her government’s handling of complaints against Alex Salmond.

MSPs voted 65 to 31 to reject the motion, with 27 abstentions.

Ms Sturgeon was able to see off the challenge from the Scottish Conservatives after the Greens closed ranks with the SNP and Labour opted to abstain rather than back the motion.

Ruth Davidson for the Scottish Conservatives told her that the ‘honourable thing would be to resign’ after the Holyrood committee investigating the handling of complaints against Alex Salmond declared in its report published this morning that Ms Sturgeon misled parliament.

During an ill-tempered session the First Minister accused her critics of deciding she was guilty before any evidence had been heard by the cross-party committee.

Yesterday she was cleared of breaking the ministerial code following an inquiry by Irish lawyer James Hamilton.

After today’s vote was announced she said: “I’m at peace with my conscience”.

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie turned on the Conservatives, saying they were “only interested in removing Nicola Sturgeon from office rather than the facts of this terrible series of events”.

He added that Scottish politics today “does not look pretty”.

“Talk of lynching, assassination, leaking the private evidence of complaints, tabling motions of no confidence before even all the evidence had been heard…

“…attacking a committee because it does not agree with first minister, lauding the performance of Nicola Sturgeon because she talked to a committee for over eight hours– as if the show is more important than the facts – boasting about recruiting new members on the back of this tragedy

“No-one wins from this ugly episode.”

… more follows