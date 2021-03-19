Sturgeon blasts committee’s ‘supposition and smear’

FM refutes verdict

The whole truth: Nicola Sturgeon giving evidence

Bute House came out fighting today with an astonishing attack on the Holyrood committee that says she had ‘misled’ parliament.

In a statement issued by the First Minister’s spokesman the committee is accused of resorting to “baseless assertion, supposition and smear”.

It was reported last night that the nine members of the committee inquiring into the government’s handling of the Salmond complaints had judged against Ms Sturgeon by a 5-4 majority. Four of the committee are SNP MSPs.

It was followed by calls for her to resign from the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

A spokesperson for the First Minister today insisted Nicola Sturgeon gave an honest response during eight hours of evidence and further written submissions.

A statement issued at lunchtime said: “The First Minister told the truth to the committee, and stands by every word of her evidence.

“Day and daily the public have seen the open, frank approach the First Minister has taken to political leadership. The contrast with elements of the opposition, who appear intent on breaking every rule in the book in a blatantly transparent attempt to damage her before the coming election, could not be more stark.

“The latest leak from the committee, suggesting they find it ‘hard to believe’ that the First Minister did not previously know about inappropriate behaviour on the part of Alex Salmond is not supported by a single shred of evidence. Sadly, she is not the first woman let down by a man she once trusted to face that charge, and regrettably she is unlikely to be the last.

“On this, the committee appears to have resorted to baseless assertion, supposition and smear – that is not how serious parliamentary committees are supposed to work, and in behaving this way they are simply exposing their base political motives.

“And on the suggestion that the First Minister was not clear to Mr Salmond that she would not intervene on his behalf, the committee appear to have deliberately ignored and suppressed evidence submitted to them which corroborates the First Minister’s evidence on that issue.

“And that, in fact, she did not intervene on behalf of a then friend and colleague to help cover up sexual harassment allegations, appears irrelevant to them.

“It was clear from the actions of the Tories several weeks ago, when they announced plans for a motion of confidence before they had even heard a word of evidence from First Minister, that for them this committee was never a serious exercise in learning lessons on behalf of women who bring forward complaints of sexual harassment – it was only ever about politics.

“The independent inquiry into the First Minister and the ministerial code is being conducted by James Hamilton, and we expect to receive and publish his report soon.”