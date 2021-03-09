Standard Life Aberdeen sells Parmenion for £102m

Subsidiary sold...

Stephen Bird: growing momentum

Standard Life Aberdeen has sold investment management subsidiary Parmenion Capital Partners to private equity group Preservation Capital Partners in a £102m deal.

Parmenion currently manages around £8bn of assets on behalf of more than 2,500 advisers and more than 68,000 underlying clients.

The deal was announced hours after chief executive Stephen Bird said the business was being simplified and refocused through disposals and a shift in its investment strategy.

The company’s “new strategy” will see it rebrand later in the year as Mr Bird seeks to return the business to revenue and earnings growth and a sustainable level of dividends.

Earlier, in a conference call with the media, Mr Bird said there will be a single brand and discussions over the proposal with colleagues had been favourable. The brand was sold to Phoenix in a deal aimed at boosting the trading relationship between them.

He confirmed that the company was continuing to assess its property needs in the light of the work-from-home trend and the desire for a hybrid operation.

“We will require a smaller office footprint,” he said. “I have not fully resolved what size that will be.”

He said offices were being re-configured but office needs would become clearer once staff were released from restrictions.

“Offices are essential as a locus of socialisation and brain storming.”

The company posted a fall in adjusted profit before tax to £487m (2019: £584m), largely reflecting lower revenue.

AUMA stood at £534.6bn (2019: £544.6bn) reflecting £25.9bn of Lloyds Banking Group withdrawals, partially offset by improvements in markets.

The board is recommending a final dividend in respect of 2020 of 7.3p per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 14.6p per share.

In the statement, Mr Bird said: “We have seen growing momentum in the second half of 2020 with improved investment performance and flows which represent an inflection point as we pull out of the post-merger era.

“We remain on track to deliver targeted synergies and have identified more that we can deliver. “We have a clear vision; we will focus on the future to enable our clients to be better investors.

“We have three growth vectors – Investments, Adviser and Personal. Thanks to our strong capital position, we have strategic flexibility around how we grow these businesses and we have set out clear ambitions.

“At this reset point for this business, we have rebased to set firm foundations on which we can build something great. I’m excited about what’s to come.”

