St James Quarter prepares for summer opening

Shops fitted

Getting ready: new shopping precinct

Edinburgh’s new St James Quarter is expected to open for business in June, pushing back its planned spring launch as work has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The £1billion development had been due to open last October in time for Christmas but the first lockdown saw construction sites closed.

Some tenants have been invited on to the 1.7m sq ft site in recent weeks as shopfitters move in to prepare the 85 retail units.

Some traders are new to the city, including Stradivarius, Pull & Bear, & Other Stories. It will also host Zara, H&M and Next, together with 30 food and drink outlets.

It is also thought to be a target for Sook, a retail property company which lets out pop-up shops.

The W hotel is on schedule to open in 2022.