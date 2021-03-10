Spa clients to benefit from unique skincare analysis

Pioneering treatment

Wilma McDaniel: ‘unique opportunity’

A company which has developed revolutionary skincare analysis has unveiled a unique partnership with a product supplier to introduce the technology into spas.

Backed by funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the development by Cutitronics and ishga will be rolled out at a time of growing need for contactless skin care solutions.

Cutitronics’ disruptive technology provides real time analysis of skin to recommend a tailored treatment regime and it will be offered to ishga’s spa clients.

The announcement comes amid hopes that non-essential services, such as salons, spas and hairdressers, will reopen from the last week of April.

The UK beauty and hair industry has experienced a 45% decrease in annual turnover in 2020 as a result of the closures.

Leon Trayling, director at ishga, said: “The last 12 months have clearly shown the need for businesses to learn from and adapt to customer behaviour.”

Wilma McDaniel, commercial director at Cutitronics, said: “Spa owners and therapists have a unique opportunity to position themselves at the forefront of the rapid digitisation being witnessed in the beauty realm right now, and, in partnership with ishga, we are excited to help lead that charge.”

The partnership was made possible by a £122,000 grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Rachel Mackenzie, the agency’s area manager for Innse Gall, said: “It is fantastic to see two incredibly innovative Scottish companies working collaboratively to provide a world-class solution for the global spa industry.

“It’s crucial for companies to embrace innovation if they want to remain competitive in ever changing markets.”