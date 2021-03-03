Smart ink indicator aims to cut food waste

Landfill reduction

10 million tonnes of food waste go to landfill every year

Insignia Technologies has developed a ‘smart ink’ label to help consumers reduce food waste.

The ‘After Opening Timer’ will indicate how long a food packet has been open and encourage consumption while the product remains fresh.

According to the Waste & Resources Action Plan (WRAP), around 10 million tonnes of food waste is generated every year in the UK, 70% of which was intended for consumption.

When thrown into landfill, food waste produces a large amount of methane. As it rots and degrades, it emits this greenhouse gas which is known to contribute to global warming.

The launch of this new ink technology coincides with Food Waste Action Week 2021, an initiative hosted by WRAP that intends to wake the nation up to the environmental consequences of wasting food.

David Kilshaw, founder and CEO at Insignia Technologies, based at BioCity Scotland, said: “The amount of food that is wasted by consumers is staggering. Every day, 2.2 million slices of ham are thrown away in the UK, many of which will still be edible. Our ink technology can help to provide a solution.

“Our colour changing smart ink is a simple visual reminder that not only helps prevent people from throwing away food too quickly, but also brings peace of mind to consumers that their food is still safe to eat.

“Consumer research revealed that 55% of people are more likely to purchase food with our After Opening Timer, with 74% saying that having the indicator visible prevents them from worrying about how long a packet of food has been opened for.

“We believe our technology will be vital in changing consumer behaviour and tackling the issue of unnecessary food waste, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest economic and environmental challenges the world faces.”