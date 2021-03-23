Shepherd expands with property consultancy

Surveyors deal

George Brewster: expansion

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has embarked on an expansion drive into England with the launch of Shepherd Property Consultants.

The venture incorporates Bigwood Properties in Birmingham and SJ Higgins Property Consultants in London.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors’ senior partner George Brewster said: “Shepherd Property Consultants has been born from recognition of the value of fostering a close working relationship with clients and stakeholders.”

Tom Higgins, managing director of Shepherd Property Consultants, added: “The entire team are excited to be part of this venture and we are looking forward to delivering the new service offering to our clients.”

The formation of the new business marks the latest stage in a significant expansion and diversification strategy over recent years.

Four years ago, Shepherd merged with Hardies Property and Construction Consultants. Recently, Hardies acquired Glasgow-based Allan & Hanel, Chartered Quantity Surveyors two years after it had acaquired Glasgow-based Construction Cost Consultants Binnie-McKenzie Partnership.

At the end of last year Shepherd forged a new partnership with SDL Property Auctions to sell commercial properties in Scotland via both live-streamed Auction Events and Timed Auctions.