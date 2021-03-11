Scottish Rugby receives £44.5m from CVC deal

Six Nations commercial agreement

By Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Boost: Scottish Rugby (pic: SNS Group)

Scottish Rugby is to receive £44.5 million as part of the deal struck by the Six Nations and private equity firm CVC.

CVC is ploughing £365m in to the tournament over a five-year period for a 14.3 per cent stake in the commercial rights.

The money is to be divided on a sliding scale between the unions, with England receiving £95m, Wales £50 and Ireland £48m ahead of Scotland’s share.

The deal is the culmination of two years of talks involving the Six Nations unions over pooling their commercial interests. CVC will own one seventh, with the others retaining the other six sevenths.

The partnership with the Six Nations also includes the autumn internationals, the Women’s Six Nations and the Under-20 Six Nations Championship.

Scottish Rugby said: “The initial amount for Scotland will be around £7.4m (before costs) at completion, out of a total allocation for Scotland of up to £44.5m (before costs) if Six Nations meets various future financial performance conditions.

“Scotland will also benefit from an increased commercial focus on the competition as a result of the partnership with CVC.

“Bringing in a significant external partner is the result of many years of hard work in developing the tournament and recognition of its value and future.

“It provides a great opportunity to take the tournament forward and build on its success to date. The arrival of CVC is a timely and strong expression of confidence in rugby and one which will directly benefit the wider game in Scotland in years to come.

“Scottish Rugby’s board and council will take their time to determine how best to utilise this future income, having both backed the proposal to bring CVC on board.”

The investment sees CVC strengthen its links with rugby having already bought a stake in the Pro14 and England’s Premiership.

Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby said: “This external investment is an important validation of what Six Nations Rugby has achieved to date and is a key next step as we invest to grow the game on the world stage.”

Scotland, meanwhile, take on Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday in their third fixture of the current championship after the postponement of their clash with Italy.

The Scots won their opening game against defending champions England to clinch the Calcutta Cup before narrowly losing 25-24 to Wales in Round 2.

Looking ahead to the Irish visit, head coach Gregor Townsend said: “Every moment will count against them. They are a team with experience and now on form and with confidence, who arguably could have won their first three games.

“They won well against Italy but had a chance at the end of the Wales game and chances at the end of the France game to win.”