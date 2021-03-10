Main Menu

Scott to lead Galbraith’s Edinburgh homes team

| March 10, 2021

Property consultancy Galbraith has appointed Alexander Scott to lead its residential sales team in Edinburgh.

Mr Scott, who joins Galbraith from BTO Solicitors, has more than two decades of experience in property sales and lettings in Edinburgh.

Galbraith reported a 20% increase in sales during 2020 compared with 2019. The average selling price in Edinburgh increased by 3.68%, with the most sought-after properties attracting premiums far in excess of the asking price.

Simon Brown, a partner with Galbraith, said: “Alexander will be a great asset to the firm and brings significant knowledge and expertise in this sector.”

