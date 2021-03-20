SBN events: virtual sessions with Network experts

Calendar

The next gathering of the SBN Coaching Network takes place on Wednesday 25 March at 5pm GMT.

Now more than ever, businesses are looking to their leaders for clarity and direction. – but who’s supporting leaders as they navigate the choppy waters in which we currently find ourselves?

The SBN Coaching Network is a group of experienced, professional business and leadership coaches, and we’re offering pro-bono coaching sessions to SBN members AND a free monthly workshop, focusing on specific challenges and issues.

This hour long session will be led by Annabelle Beckwith and Calum Byers where they will provide an opportunity for guests to work through scenarios together and feedback on some of the issues facing them as they lead in this new normal.

You can signup via this link