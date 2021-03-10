SBN events: virtual sessions with Network experts

Calendar

By Scott Dalgleish |

>> Click on the images below for joining details:

March 16 at Noon GMT: Utilising LinkedIn to sell internationally, with Fraser Morrison

“Selling is easy if you have an ethical structure, clear processes and metrics that sit around your model”.

Join us for this interactive session with Fraser Morrison, of 1000Steps, as he takes the audience through the best ways to utilise LinkedIn when selling internationally form his base in Singapore. Click on image for joining details:

March 16 from 4.30pm GMT: Diversity and Inclusion Going Global (SBN Members Only)

This special event will be showcasing the importance, and benefits, of building a diverse and inclusive team when growing your business internationally. We will hear from experienced and passionate panelists in this session, chaired by Ruby Sweeney. Click on image for joining details:



March 18 from 1.30pm GMT: London Conference – Is your business ready for London reopening?

Join us as we bring together some of the leading experts on commerce and culture in London and celebrate the connections between the City of London and Scotland.

The event is aimed at business, charity, education, and cultural organisations who are looking to better understand how to position themselves to win in London and all attendees will hear about opportunities across the city and how you can gain access to these. Click on image for joining details:

We will also be sharing the recordings of our recent events with the STV Growth Academy and Africa Scotland Business Network as we celebrated International Women’s Day talking all about Human Balance.

You’ll be able to catch them later this week, along with our other recorded content.

We will also have another Masterclass, this month with financial adviser and former warfare officer with the Royal Navy, Louise Worrall.

Join us to hear her experience in manning ships in the Suez Canal, as well as her experience in the boardroom with St James’s Place Wealth Management.