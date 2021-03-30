SAS hires McMahon in new marketing director role

Software

Melissa McMahon: new position

IT and software business consultancy the Software Advisory Service has appointed Melissa McMahon as marketing director. She joins from the Edinburgh-based AI software company Dayshape.

The appointment is a new senior position within the business and follows the opening of a Tenerife office – its fourth to sit alongside Glasgow, London and Malaga. It is anticipated that 150 jobs will be created on the island in the next two years.

Ms McMahon joins the business to accelerate growth into new territories and to develop the company’s existing brand, reporting directly to the board of parent company, 4icg Group. She will be based out of the Glasgow office, and will lead teams across Europe.

With more than 20 years’ experience in strategic marketing roles in the UK and Washington, including at Skyscanner, American Express, and Capgemini, Ms McMahon most recently led the rebrand of Dayshape.

She holds an MBA from London Business School and BA from CAS New York University.

She said: “The teams across 4icg have created a remarkable business, and I’m excited to build on such a substantial foundation.”

Lorraine Gray, director of 4ICG Group, said: “Melissa has a wealth of experience in listed and SME companies and we’re thrilled we’ve been able to secure her appointment for the Software Advisory Service.”