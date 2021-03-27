Sarwar rejects Ross call for pro-union coalition

Party disunity

Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has firmly rejected Conservative leader Douglas Ross’s call for a united unionist campaign to fight the nationalists.

Mr Ross launched a unionist manifesto and asked all major pro-UK parties to back it, as a show of unity against what he sees as an increased threat of an independence.

He was responding to former SNP leader Alex Salmond’s claim that his new Alba party would create a “super-majority” for independence. He wants Mr Sarwar and Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie to sign up to the manifesto in an echo of the Better Together campaign.

“The threat of a Scottish Parliament focused entirely on breaking up the UK for the next five years, instead of on the essential task of rebuilding our country, is now very real,” said Mr Ross in correspondence with other opposition party leaders.

“We must meet this new threat with an equally strong response.”

He proposes a three-pronged manifesto that means a vote against a second independence referendum regardless of the result in May’s election, ruling out a coalition or confidence deal with any party which seeks to hold an independence referendum in the next Parliament, and agreeing to form a pro-UK, anti-referendum coalition if the opportunity arises.

“This manifesto can be the starting point for greater co-operation between pro-UK parties, nothing is off the table,” he said.

But in a firm rejection of Mr Ross’s appeal, the Labour leader said: “We deserve better than your desperate attempts to take us back to old arguments and the politics of the past.

“In case you hadn’t noticed Scotland is in the middle of a pandemic.

“This election is not some kind of game, it is about focussing on a national recovery.

“This election cannot be about an SNP psychodrama. It cannot be about Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond settling old scores. And it cannot be about your petty agenda of game playing.

“This election must be about the people of Scotland, their families and a national recovery.

“As you have recognised yourself, one of the largest threats to the Union is the leader of your own party.

“Scotland has had enough of divisive politics which you and Nicola Sturgeon share.

“Both you and the SNP want to waste time and energy on the imagined “conflicts that divide us.

“But in Scotland, child poverty has risen – and was rising before the pandemic hit.

“This is among countless issues where the blame lies at the feet of both your party in Westminster and the SNP at Holyrood.

“A heartbreaking example of how the obsession with past disagreements fails people today.

“Rather than entertain your latest desperate plea for attention, I am focusing our energy on what matters – guaranteeing a fairer recovery and a stronger Scotland.

“Scotland deserves a better government and – as your letter demonstrates – it deserves a better opposition.”

There was no response from the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

