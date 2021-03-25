Santander closing 111 branches across UK

More bank cuts

The branch in Sauchiehall Street is among those closing (pic: Terry Murden)

Santander is closing 111 branches across the country by the end of August this year.

The Spain-based bank said the ‘majority’ of branches being axed were under three miles from another Santander branch, with the furthest being five miles away. All are within half a mile of at least two free-to-use cash machines.

Branches closing include High Street, Dalkeith; Morningside Road, Edinburgh; Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; and Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands.

The total number of jobs affected remains unclear, but Santander says it expects to find “alternative roles for a significant number of those colleagues wishing to stay with the bank.”

Adam Bishop, head of branches, said: “Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together.

“We will provide every support to customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs.

“We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.

“We continue to believe that branches have an important role to play and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future.”

Santander said branch transactions fell by 33% over the two years before the pandemic and declined by a further 50% last year.

It added: “Mobile and online transactions have meanwhile been growing by 20% each year, with almost two thirds of overall transactions now digital.”

Santander is organising a “programme of activities” to support customers of closing branches to find other ways to bank that best suit their needs, including help to find alternative branches and access digital, telephone and Post Office banking services.