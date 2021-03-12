Royal Mail to trial Sunday deliveries amid online boom

Seven day service

Seven day deliveries are on the way

Royal Mail will begin a trial of Sunday parcel deliveries for major retailers to compete with other courier services cashing in on the online shopping boom.

It also acknowledged that customers increasingly expected a seven-day service and to receive purchases more quickly after placing their orders.

It said that “a number of retail brands are trialling the service” but declined to name them.

Rivals such as DPD and Hermes already make Sunday deliveries for major retailers such as Amazon.

Royal Mail delivered 496 million parcels in the quarter to 27 December 2020 – and all-time high. This week it said total revenues had soared by £900 million to £8.6 billion in the past year.

At its peak, Royal Mail delivered 11.7 million in one day during its bumper period at the end of last year – almost a third more than its busiest day of the first national lockdown last spring.

A new parcel hub, with the capacity to process a million parcels a day, is being built by the Royal Mail in Daventry, Northamptonshire. It is equal in floor area to more than ten football pitches and will be able to process more than a million parcels a day.

It is the second – and largest – parcel hub constructed to date.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “The last year has reset so many customer expectations and the desire for even more convenient and even more frequent parcel deliveries has certainly been one of them.”