Main Menu

Decisive action

Rolls-Royce plunges to worse than expected loss

| March 11, 2021
Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is hoping for a speedy resumption of flights

Aero engine maker Rolls-Royce plunged to a worse than expected loss in 2020 as the pandemic stopped airlines flying.

The group posted an underlying pre-tax loss of £3.9 billion for last year compared to the £3.1 billion loss forecast by analysts and a £583m profit last time.

Its cash outflow, the measure most watched by analysts, of £4.2 billion was in line with consensus.

The company said it had taken swift action to slash costs by an extra £1bn and aims to save a total of £1.3bn by 2022, including 7,000 job losses in 2020.

A total of 9,000 job cuts are expected, with around two-thirds going in the UK.

During 2020, flying hours on the wide-body airliners supported by Rolls were just 43% of normal. The company predicts demand will rise to only 55% of pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

The company also guided that it would improve this year to an outflow of £2 billion, with the figure turning positive during the second half, though that improvement depends on airlines flying 55% of 2019 levels during 2021. 

Chief executive Warren East said: “We have taken decisive actions to enhance our financial resilience and permanently improve our operational efficiency, resulting in a regrettable, but unfortunately very necessary, reduction in the size of our workforce.”

Industry, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

City of London

Market opens tentatively higher; Morrisons divi; Shell; Savills

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES 3pm: EU import checks delayed Business groups have expressed relief atRead More

GA Engineering Sliding Head hires Devlin as ops director

GA Engineering Sliding Head has appointed Kerry Devlin as operations director to fill the voidRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.