Resuscitation device cuts Covid-19 exposure risk

Health barrier

The hood being demonstrated

A ground-breaking resuscitation device developed in Fife claims to reduce the risk of contamination and infection from bacteria and viruses such as COVID-19.

The innovative equipment, named the SARUS-CPR hood is made from transparent fabric which creates a barrier between the patient and the individual performing resuscitation.

Glenrothes-based Keela Outdoors, NHS Tayside, and Scottish Health Innovations (SHIL), have collaborated to design and develop the lightweight device, invented by Professor Peter Stonebridge, NHS Tayside’s Medical Director in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hood is designed to allow trained CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] responders to easily fit it onto a collapsed patient as soon as they arrive on the scene.

Professor Stonebridge, said: “Frontline healthcare workers and care givers have been absolutely vital to our response to the pandemic and out of all of the challenges of managing the spikes of COVID-19, there has been a lot of innovation in healthcare.

“Thanks to the input of other experts in manufacturing and design, the kernel of an idea has been developed into the SARUS-CPR hood and I am very grateful to all the collaborators on this project.”

As part of the development process the SARUS-CPR hood has undergone extensive trials. It is expected to be available for use across the UK later this year.