Reid becomes director at Savills REP forestry team

Property

Savills Rural, Energy and Projects (REP) has appointed Ewan Reid as director of the forestry team in Perth.

Mr Reid undertakes portfolio forest management and woodland creation for a wide range of clients from the central belt north, with experience gained within the private and public sectors.

The forestry investment and valuation team has also been bolstered by the addition of director Anna Henderson who has returned from a national role based in London. In her previous 15 years with the rural agency team at Savills in Edinburgh she was involved in some of the most notable purchases and sales of rural property in Scotland.

Also in Perth, Jayne Macleod has been promoted to associate director as senior PA and office manager and Lachlan Scott becomes an associate in the office’s expanding food and farming team.

In Savills Dumfries, Susan Dunbar, who oversees the financial accounts of clients’ rural businesses Scotland-wide, has been promoted to associate director and Chris Thomson joins the rural agency team in Edinburgh from Savills Residential, also as an associate director.

Hugo Struthers, head of Savills REP, said: “The Scottish rural sector is an exciting place to work right now and it has never been more relevant to the overall economy. Following a successful 12 months we have made some recent promotions and additions and are growing our teams further.

“These changes will help our rural clients capitalise on the many opportunities being created by the growth of natural capital, the expanding green economy and an increasingly diversified rural landscape. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the pace shows no signs of slowing.”