Rangers players hit with six-game bans for Covid breach

SFA sanctions

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Ban: Nathan Patterson (pic: SNS Group)

The Scottish FA has handed out six-game suspensions to the five Rangers players who breached Covid-19 regulations.

Four-match bans will be served immediately, with two suspended until the end of the current campaign, meaning some of the players could be back in action before the end of the season.

Rangers will weigh up their options before deciding if any course of action should be taken.

Nathan Patterson, Bongani Zungu, Calvin Bassey, Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear were all in trouble after police were called to a late-night party in Glasgow in February.

Patterson and Zungu have played for Steven Gerrard’s champions since the breach, which was the subject of an SFA disciplinary hearing last Thursday. Bassey featured for the first team earlier in the season, Kinnear is a youth keeper, while Mebude is on loan at Queen of the South.

It wasn’t the first time Ibrox stars had flouted the Covid rules this season – Jordan Jones and George Edmundson were hit with seven-game bans after attending an illegal house party.