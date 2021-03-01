Plans submitted for 1,800 homes in West Lothian

Drumshoreland: a mixed development

Proposals have been submitted to West Lothian Council for a £275 million development that will include 1,800 homes on a stretch of farmland east of Livingston.

The plans for Drumshoreland Garden Community at Clapperton poultry farm will include open market and affordable housing, employment, educational and other community facilities.

The original plan for 2,000 homes has been reduced to accommodate the need for more mixed-use elements which were raised during initial consultation with key local groups.

Initial discussions have already been held with a registered social landlord, Almond Housing Association, with respect to the early planning and ultimate delivery of affordable housing, as well as with Veterans Housing Scotland for some veteran housing on the site.

Open spaces are a key element of the scheme

The development also seek to embrace the philosophy of “a 20-minute neighbourhood” as promoted by the Scottish Government, where people can meet most of their essential needs within a 20-minute walk.

It also means having easy access to green space and a local environment that encourages active travel to promote health and wellbeing.

Just under 20 hectares of ancient woodland will be given over to public access.

The Clapperton site, owned by Amber REI (Agriculture), part of Amber REI (Holdings), is a key component of the Scottish poultry supply chain but currently comprises ageing poultry sheds and surplus land.

Current facilities at the Clapperton site will be relocated elsewhere in West Lothian to improve, replace and expand elements of the Scottish poultry supply chain.