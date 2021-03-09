Morgan quits GMB in row over Royal interview

Viewer backlash

By a Daily Business reporter |

Piers Morgan has quit ITV’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain following a social media campaign which saw more than 40,000 complaints made to Ofcom about his comments on Meghan Markle.

The co-host, never afraid to voice an opinion, received a backlash on Twitter after saying he ‘didn’t believe a word’ of the Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell Oprah interview.

In particular he cast doubt on her claims to have felt suicidal, though he stressed mental health ‘should be taken extremely seriously’.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall today said she believed Ms Markle and that Mr Morgan had been spoken to. Television regulator Ofcom announced it would launch an investigation into the comments following a volley of complaints against the former newspaper editor and presenter of “Life Stories”, also on ITV.

His remarks sparked 41,000 complaints – substantially higher than the 24,500 which followed the Black Lives Matter performance by Diversity during the Britain’s Got Talent show last year.

Piers Morgan: ‘I’m done with this’

Mental health charity Mind said it was “disappointed” by his comments and thousands of viewers agreed.

The row spilled over this morning when the 55-year-old walked off camera during a heated on-air exchange with with weatherman Alex Beresford who accused him of unfairly ‘trashing’ Meghan Markle.

MailOnline, for whom he is also editor-at-large, reported how he stormed out of the studio saying “I’m done with this” after being challenged on his position of the Duke and Duchess by his co-presenter.

Susanna Reid was forced to send ITV’s breakfast programme to an early advertisement break after the row between her co-host and Beresford boiled over.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

His resignation brings to an end his six-year long association with the breakfast show, which he initially joined as a guest host in 2015. Since joining full-time he has helped drive up ratings.

