Mime’s device ready to fly following Boeing deal

Aviation giant Boeing is backing a Scottish firm’s in-flight medical device with a six-figure investment.

The US aircraft manufacturer has also accepted Inverness-based Mime Technologies on to its ATI Boeing Accelerator programme which aims to shape the sustainable aerospace.

Mime, which created its Aiber device as a quick response to in-flight medical incidents. is one of only 10 firms selected from nearly 200 applications from more than 40 countries to be invited on to the scheme.

The programme was created in partnership with the Aerospace Technology Institute and Boeing. GKN Aerospace is the corporate sponsor and Rolls-Royce recently joined as a partner.

Mime has secured funding from Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures and Scottish Enterprise through the Boeing Scotland Alliance which was launched last year with a plan to double the US firm’s supply chain in Scotland.

Mime, which is a spin out from Aberdeen University, said Aiber could benefit thousands of travellers who fall ill on flights.

Aiber provides fast and accurate support to cabin crew, pilots and clinicians on the ground.

In 2019 the company raised £255,000 from investors including Equity Gap, and received a Scottish Enterprise grant.

Mime co-founder and chief executive Anne Roberts said: “Medical emergencies can be stressful for the crew, often little casualty data is gathered to support an informed inflight decision.

“It has never been more important for the aviation industry to provide clear guidance and reassurance that every effort is being made to prioritise the health of passengers and employees.

“As we roll out the product across the globe, commercial airlines and private jets can use our technology to do just that.”