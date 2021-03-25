Mentoring and mission prizes for female leaders

AccdelerateHER 2021

Asilhan Penley, Rebecca Goss, Kate Cameron and Sarah Werner

Four businesswomen and their companies have shared the spotlight today as latest winners of mentoring packages and a trade mission through the AccelerateHER scheme.

Their pitches were selected from a shortlist of 12 and prizes were given in four categories:

CleanTech and Climate: Aslihan Penley of Aberdeen-based wave energy technology specialist ZOEX Power.

Disruptive Innovation: St Andrews based Rebecca Goss of XGenix, pharmaceutical technology innovator

MedTech and Science: Kate Cameron of Cytochroma won the MedTech and Science category.

FinTech, Data Science and Cyber Security: Sarah Wernér of Husmus, a technology provider supporting tenants and landlords in the private rental market.

Each will receive a mentoring package from Investing Women Angels and Barclays Eagle Labs and secure a place on a market-building international trade mission to Europe, North America or the Middle East, planned for later in 2021.

Last month, Elaine Ford, founder of Electrek Explorer, was named as this year’s AccelerateHER Rising Star. Sponsored by Aberdein Considine and Purpose HR, this category recognises a female company founder with a great early stage business idea.

Jackie Waring, CEO of AccelerateHER and Investing Women Angels said: “I warmly congratulate this year’s winners and look forward to further supporting the growth of their businesses as we embark on trade missions later this year to meet with investors and advisors from within our global network.

“This year’s participants add to the growing AccelerateHER network which now includes over 5,000 female business founders within Scotland and beyond.”