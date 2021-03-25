McKay takes reins as MD at Fife-based Muir Homes

House building

Paul Mckay: all disciplines

Housebuilder Muir Homes has appointed Paul McKay as managing director.

He has more than 33 years’ experience in the construction industry, 31 of those with Walker Group (Scotland).

Mr McKay transferred to Springfield’s senior management team when it bought Walker Group, becoming the divisional operations director.

Earlier this year he took on a new role when the Walker and Larbert Springfield Central businesses were amalgamated. Mr McKay became regional commercial director responsible for the housing divisions of Dawn Homes, Springfield Central and the Walker Group, reporting directly to the chief operating officer.

On his new appointment, he said: “I am looking forward to working as part of a family-run company again. I understand all the disciplines of house building and understand the values of a family business.

“Previously, I have been involved in all the stages of development from land appraisals, negotiations with vendors and hands-on work as project manager with contractors to see a project to completion.

“I will bring this vital experience to my new role. I have also recently purchased a new build property and have been given the unique opportunity to view our business from a customer’s perspective.

“I want to explore each stage of buying and moving into a new home to see what improvements we can make to the customer journey.”

John Muir, chairman of Muir Group, said: “Paul has a tremendous track record and I am pleased he is heading up the team at Muir Homes.

“He has a wealth of experience across the housing sector. He has joined at a very busy time and during a pandemic.

“However, he is incredibly capable and talented and we are glad he is on board to bring a fresh perspective and drive the business to greater success.”

Last year turnover was just over £43.5 million with an increase in average house prices from £206,291 in 2019 to £216,746.