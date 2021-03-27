MacAskill quits SNP to join Salmond’s Alba party

Election bombshell

Kenny MacAskill: believes Alba can deliver independence

Former Scottish Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill has blown a hole in the SNP’s election campaign by announcing he is quitting to stand for Alex Salmond’s new Alba party at the Holyrood election.

The East Lothian MP said he believes Mr Salmond’s new party, which launched on Friday, would help achieve independence.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford described Mr MacAskill as an increasing embarrassment to the party and said his departure is “somewhat of a relief”.

Mr MacAskill has long been a close ally of Mr Salmond and has been critical of the SNP’s leadership.

Calling for a by-election Mr Blackford said: “After yesterday’s events this is the second least surprising news in Scottish politics.

“He has been an increasing embarrassment to many in the SNP and his departure is somewhat of a relief. That he is joining a party with serious questions to answer about its leader’s suitability for public office is no surprise.

“He should now resign his seat in the House of Commons to let a by-election take place immediately so the people of East Lothian can elect a new MP who will focus on their interests, rather than self-interest.”

Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said: “The already thin veneer that separated Alex Salmond’s party from the SNP has totally cracked in just 24 hours.

“The Scottish and Westminster Parliaments are not places for people to play at politics and Kenny McAskill must now stand down to allow the people of East Lothian to make his obsession with division history.

“The people of East Lothian deserve better than to be cast aside without a second thought.

“But what is now crystal clear for all of Scotland to see is that this new outfit just shares the same obsession with reheating old arguments as Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP.

“The truth is Scotland deserves better – and that is why Scottish Labour will focus on delivering a national recovery plan so we can build a fairer and stronger Scotland together.”

Sarwar rejects Ross approach

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has firmly rejected Conservative leader Douglas Ross’s call for a united unionist campaign to fight the nationalists.

