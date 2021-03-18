LumiraDx boosts Scottish healthcare job count

£78m investment

There will be 200 R&D jobs

A company supplying Covid-19 test kits to the NHS is to create more jobs in Scotland than initially revealed last month.

LumiraDx is expected to create 510 roles at three sites as part of plans to establish a global health research, development and manufacturing hub.

It was revealed last month that the life sciences company would create 300 posts, but today it said its £78 million investment into its current Scottish operations could see the total payroll rise to 750 over the next three years.

Supported by a £15 million grant from Scottish Enterprise, the jobs will be at sites in Stirling, Inverness and a new facility under construction at Eurocentral, near Glasgow.

The grant is contingent on the creation of 510 jobs by the end of 2023. About 200 of the new roles will be in research and development, with the rest in manufacturing.

Many R&D roles will be graduates or postgraduates, with apprenticeships being considered for manufacturing.

Up to 80% of the healthcare products manufactured by the firm will be for the export market, including the USA, Europe, and Japan.

The company’s rapid antigen test for coronavirus (COVID-19) is currently being used by the NHS. The new jobs will scale up manufacturing, as well as the development of a range of other ground-breaking tests. The firm currently has a pipeline of 30 tests for conditions including blood clots, heart disease, and diabetes.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This is a huge boost for our economy which shows the country is still very much open for business as we look to emerge from lockdown.

“It also makes it clear that Scotland is an attractive location for global investors. The fact that hundreds of high-quality research jobs are being created shows that the company recognises the skills which exist in the country’s workforce.”

LumiraDx chief executive Ron Zwanziger said: “Implementing reliable COVID-19 diagnostic testing programs, that provide rapid results with minimum false negatives is critical to safely reopening the economy.

“It’s an exciting undertaking, and we know to do this quickly and to do it well we need the right infrastructure in place and access to incredible talent to drive this development. Scotland has both.”