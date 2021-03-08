Long-serving trio lead MBO at Contract Scotland

Agency buyout

John-Paul Toner, Julie Fleming and Alan Shave

Three long-serving employees of Contract Scotland, the technical and professional recruitment consultancy, have completed a management buyout from its founder, Colin Woodward.

Directors John-Paul Toner, Julie Fleming and Alan Shave will lead the business while Mr Woodward, who launched the business in 1990, takes up an advisory role.

The trio joined the Stirling-based business as trainees and now head a company with 25 employees and a turnover of £14m.

The MBO sees Mr Toner, who has been with the company for 18 years, become the majority shareholder, with Ms Fleming and Mr Shave taking up acquiring notable shareholdings.

Mr Toner said: “Colin has built a successful and respected company over the last 30 years. Succession planning has always been high on the agenda and having developed my own career here and been part of the company’s journey, I’m excited and enormously proud to be part of the leadership team shaping its future.

“Together with Julie and Alan, our ambition is to build on the legacy Colin has created.”

Mr Woodward added: “There are many exciting challenges and opportunities ahead, which John-Paul, Julie and Alan have the capability and experience to navigate.

“On a personal level, I’m pleased to be handing over to three members of staff who all joined the business as trainees and have progressed through the business on merit.”