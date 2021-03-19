Licensed premises plunge during lockdown

Britain has 7,592 fewer licensed premises than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report to be published next week by analysts CGA and advisory firm AlixPartners.

Total licensed premises fell by the equivalent to 46 closures a day, or one every 31 minutes. In total, Britain had 107,516 sites at the end of February, a fall of 6.6% from 115,108 in March 2020.

The Market Recovery Monitor reveals how independent businesses have borne the brunt of closures. A total of 5,112 have been lost since March last year, including 1,971 in January and February alone.

The report says this reflects the vulnerability of small and family-run businesses by comparison to well-invested restaurant and pub groups, which have recorded 1,229 closures—fewer than a quarter of the independent sector’s number.

Green port appeal

Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee has urged the UK Government to provide clarity over the future of green ports in Scotland.

The green port model adapts the UK Government’s freeport proposals, offering a package of tax and customs reliefs. Operators and beneficiaries will be required to commit to adopting Fair Work First criteria and contribute to Scotland’s just transition to net zero.

“If we do not have confirmation that the UK Government is ready to launch the Applicant Prospectus by close of business on Monday 22 March, we may have to conclude that the UK Government has effectively withdrawn from this process,” said Mr McKee.

Motherwell asset manager deal

Motherwell Shopping Centre has been acquired by London-based private asset management firm Signal Capital, the company’s first investment in UK retail property.

The deal for the 350,000 sq ft centre, whose tenants include Primark, Boots and B&M, is supported by property investment specialist Edinburgh House.

Signal said it is looking to invest £100 million in the sector. The value of the Motherwell deal was not disclosed.

The property, formerly called The Brandon Shopping Centre, had been owned by Chester Properties and Columbus UK Real Estate Fund, since 2010 when it was acquired from CALA Properties. The centre will continue to be managed by ESTAMA UK.

Restaurant for Glasgow

Mowgli Street Food has taken the corner unit at 78 St Vincent Street, Glasgow over three levels.

The unit was previously occupied by the Handmade Burger Company, with CBRE handling the lease surrender before the deal with Mowgli was signed.

CBRE represented the landlord CBRE Global Investors (Shell Pension Fund) whilst Quirico Estates acted for the tenant Mowgli Street Food.