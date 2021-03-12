Lennon and Heckingbottom on Sheffield Utd list

Premier League vacancy

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Chris Wilder and Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon was among the early favourites tipped to replace Chris Wilder who is leaving strugglers Sheffield United after five years in charge of his hometown club.

The former Celtic coach was installed as second favourite by BetVictor behind former Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom who is expected to become caretaker boss.

Heckingbottom is 6/4 with the bookmaker, while Lennon, who left Celtic last week, is a long second favourite at 8/1.

Eddie Howe and Frank Lampard, who have both been linked to the Parkhead hotseat, are also in contention according to BetVictor.

Whoever gets the Bramhall Lane job will almost certainly be leading a promotion charge from the Championship.

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League and effectively 13 points from safety with 10 games of the season left and little chance of escaping relegation.

Ex-Blades defender Wilder joined the Yorkshire club in May 2016 and took them from League One to the Premier League in that time.

They finished ninth last season in their first year back in the league and Wilder was named runner-up in the LMA Manager of the Year award in July, finishing behind only Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

This season has been one of struggling for points, and they have endured the worst start to a season in Premier League history, although they have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Their first league win did not come until 12 January, in their 18th game, when they beat Newcastle and they also caused an upset by winning at Old Trafford.

Lennon previously managed in the Championship during a short spell as boss of Bolton Wanderers.

Stephen Glass has approached Scott Brown to become his player assistant manager if he lands the Aberdeen manager’s job.

The Atlanta United 2 coach is the front-runner to be named the new Dons boss.

Glass has already approached the Celtic captain and England striking coach Allan Russell to become part of a new coaching dream team, if he gets the Pittodrie post.

Next Sheffield United Permanent Manager Odds:

Paul Heckingbottom: 5/4

Neil Lennon: 8/1

Frank Lampard: 10/1

Eddie Howe: 10/1

Danny Cowley: 14/1

David Wagner: 20/1

Mark Hughes: 20/1

Steve Bruce: 20/1

Valerien Ismael: 20/1

John Terry: 20/1

Martin O’Neill: 20/1