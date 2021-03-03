Law At Work expands via trio of acquisitions

Legal deals

Magnus Swanson: ‘strengthening our services’

Law At Work is expanding its operations through three acquisitions by parent company Marlowe.

In deals worth a combined £5.15m, Dundee-based HR software provider Youmanage; employment law firm and employee relations technology business ESPHR; and third sector specialist HR Services Partnership, will join Marlowe’s employment law and HR division.

The firms will be led by Law At Work and Ellis Whittam which deliver Marlowe’s extensive employment law and HR services across the UK. The transaction represents a major step for the group.

Magnus Swanson, chairman of Law At Work, said: “Since becoming part of Marlowe, our ambition has been to acquire further businesses that complement our own, in order to strengthen the services we provide to our clients.”

Youmanage supports approximately 200 clients and was acquired for £1.25m, comprising a £750,000 upfront consideration and a deferred element of £500,000.

Nick Pye, CEO at Youmanage, said: “Technology is set to play an increasingly important role in the delivery of HR and advisory services to business owners, HR professionals and people managers alike.

“The entire Youmanage team look forward to working with Law At Work and the Marlowe group of companies to provide technological advances in the HR tech space.”

ESPHR, based in Woking, supports about 170 retained clients, including Greene King, Randstad and Entain.

Horsham-based HRSP specialises in delivering bespoke HR support to charities and not-for-profit organisations. Its team of 21 HR consultants provides project-based and retained support to around 200 clients each year.