John Lewis Aberdeen to close with seven other stores

Blow for high street

John Lewis Aberdeen will not reopen (pic: Google)

John Lewis said eight of its stores – including one in Aberdeen – will not reopen once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The retail giant said department stores in Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and York will shut along with other outlets in Ashford and Tunbridge Wells in Kent, Basingstoke in Hampshire and Chester in Cheshire.

The announcement affects 1,465 staff and comes eight months after it closed eight other stores, a move affecting 1,300 jobs.

The company said it plans to create more places to shop for John Lewis products across the UK.

It is planning to reopen 34 stores from 12 April, subject to government guidance, with the exception of Glasgow, which will reopen from 26 April, and Edinburgh, which will reopen on 14 May.

… more follows