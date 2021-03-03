Iomart technical chief Jeffrey joins Frog Systems

Technology and health

Tech start-up Frog Systems has recruited Paul Jeffrey, an experienced Scottish technical and service director, as its chief operations officer.

Mr Jeffrey (pictured) is joining the Glasgow-based company following a 20-year career with cloud computing firm Iomart group where he worked in several senior executive roles, most recently as group technical services director.

The newly-created pivotal role at Frog Systems will see him work alongside chief executive Phil Worms to ensure the roll-out of its online wellness platform to clients across the UK.

Mr Jeffrey has an extensive background in IT services and customer management and he has a strong track record of delivering complex, technical installations to large scale clients. He will also assist with the recruitment of new business development and customer success teams.

Mr Worms said: “I have known Paul for two decades and I know that his technical knowledge and talent command great respect across many industries and sectors. His experience of managing teams, supporting large complex clients and his unrivalled knowledge of cloud technology, provide make him an ideal fit.”

Mr Jeffrey said: “The need for services that address mental health and wellbeing has never been so great, and Frog System’s innovative approach to supporting this huge challenge has the potential to make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Chairman Nick Kuenssberg said: “Given Paul’s proven track record of leadership, customer support and innovative thinking with one of Europe’s leading cloud companies, I am confident that he will shape and drive our operations teams effectively to ensure Frog System’s future success.”